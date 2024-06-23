Television

Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

Actress Bhavika Sharma has opened up about her look in the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' following a seven-year leap, saying it has become more mature now.

The promo showcases Savi (Bhavika), Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj), Sai (Amayra Khurana), and Savi's life after seven years. It depicts Savi's pure and innocent bond with Sai on one hand and, on the other, her first unusual and unexpected encounter with Sai's father, Rajat. Donning a mature look and clad in an ethnic saree, Bhavika looks elegant and charming in the promo. From the stylish saree to the 'nath' and kajal, her character Savi epitomises beauty and gracefulness in her new avatar.

Speaking about the same, Bhavika shared: "The portrayal of Savi has been one of its kind, and now, with the seven-year leap, there have been alterations in Savi's look. Previously, Savi was a college student; her attire was trendy, but now, with seven years passing by, she has become mature and clads in a saree and wears kajal and bindi." "Savi's new look is simple yet elegant, and that is its beauty. I personally enjoy carrying this look; it's comfortable and classy at the same time. It feels great as fans are appreciating Savi's new look," she added.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, and airs at 8 p.m. on StarPlus. Meanwhile, Bhavika made her debut in 2015 with the show 'Parvarrish - Season 2', in which she portrayed the character of Riya Gupta. She has since featured in shows like 'Jiji Maa', 'Ye Ishq Nahin Aasaan', and 'Maddam Sir', in which she played the role of Constable Santosh Sharma. She also made her film debut in the 2020 film 'Cookie', playing the character of Minnie Kapoor.

