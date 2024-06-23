Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

Speaking about the same, Bhavika shared: "The portrayal of Savi has been one of its kind, and now, with the seven-year leap, there have been alterations in Savi's look. Previously, Savi was a college student; her attire was trendy, but now, with seven years passing by, she has become mature and clads in a saree and wears kajal and bindi." "Savi's new look is simple yet elegant, and that is its beauty. I personally enjoy carrying this look; it's comfortable and classy at the same time. It feels great as fans are appreciating Savi's new look," she added.