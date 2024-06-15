Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track

As the storyline takes the lead pair to a vibrant south Indian wedding, viewers will see Rishi (portrayed by Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi in coordinated traditional south Indian attires. While Lakshmi dazzles in a beautiful Kasavu saree, a white and gold silk masterpiece, complemented by golden jewelry and a gajra-adorned hair bun, Rishi looks dapper in a classic white dhoti and kurta. Talking about her look, Aishwarya said, “I am very excited for the upcoming track as I will get to don a lovely south Indian wedding look. I love wearing sarees, I think they are very elegant, and this time I am getting to wear a white and golden saree which is called Kasavu saree, primarily worn on special occasions."