Television

Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who plays Lakshmi in the popular television show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, has shared details about her Kasavu saree which she will wear as part of the show’s new track.

Aishwarya Khare
Aishwarya Khare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who plays Lakshmi in the popular television show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, has shared details about her Kasavu saree which she will wear as part of the show’s new track.

As the storyline takes the lead pair to a vibrant south Indian wedding, viewers will see Rishi (portrayed by Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi in coordinated traditional south Indian attires. While Lakshmi dazzles in a beautiful Kasavu saree, a white and gold silk masterpiece, complemented by golden jewelry and a gajra-adorned hair bun, Rishi looks dapper in a classic white dhoti and kurta. Talking about her look, Aishwarya said, “I am very excited for the upcoming track as I will get to don a lovely south Indian wedding look. I love wearing sarees, I think they are very elegant, and this time I am getting to wear a white and golden saree which is called Kasavu saree, primarily worn on special occasions."

She added, “The team has added a bit of simple golden jewellery and some gajra tied around my hair bun. I have always believed that less is more, and this look perfectly resonates with that. Even Rishi nailed the classy white dhoti and kurta effortlessly. I am sure the audience will enjoy the upcoming track.” 'Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

