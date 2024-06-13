Television

After A Storyline Leap, 'Parineetii' Sees Titular Character Come Back To Seek Revenge

The family drama 'Parineetii' is set to take a one-year leap, and in a thrilling new arc, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) believes she has successfully executed her plan to kill Parineet (Anchal Sahu), casting the tragic event as a sinister plan hatched with Sanju (Ankur Verma).

Parineeti Show Poster
Parineeti Show Poster Photo: X
info_icon

The family drama 'Parineetii' is set to take a one-year leap, and in a thrilling new arc, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) believes she has successfully executed her plan to kill Parineet (Anchal Sahu), casting the tragic event as a sinister plan hatched with Sanju (Ankur Verma).

With an iron grip over the Bajwa household, Neeti treats everyone as mere pawns, eagerly awaiting her chance to marry Sanju. However, as the storm of revelation brews, Ambika Devi Singhania (Shilpa Saklani) rescues Parineet from the brink of death, vowing to exact revenge on Neeti for her attempted murder. Shocking the Bajwa family, Parineet shows up in a new avatar, her quest for vengeance burning brighter. She has support from Ambika, who is the financier for Sanju's dream project. Will Parineet expose Neeti's betrayal, or will her quest for vengeance be thwarted?

Talking about the upcoming storyline, Tanvi shared, "Breathing life into Neeti's character has been an incredibly special journey for me as an artist, one that has brought me recognition nationwide. In the upcoming plot, Neeti believes she has finally eliminated the obstacle between her and Sanju's life. She has taken over the Bajwa household, treating everyone like they are dispensable." "Viewers can expect a whirlwind of twists and drama as this new storyline unfolds. I am grateful to them for showering their love on the show since its premiere, and I promise to continue pouring my heart and soul into my character," she added. Reflecting on the show’s leap, Anchal shared: "As the show takes a year’s leap, I am thrilled to bring back Parineet’s character with a renewed purpose -- to seek revenge against Sanju and Neeti for their betrayal. She will return stronger, with a striking new look."

"Supported by Ambika Devi, who saved her from the brink of death, she wants retribution against those who wronged her. Playing Parineet has been a rewarding experience as an actor, and I'm excited to change the gears of my character in this special show," she added. Ankur is also ecstatic about the upcoming one-year leap in 'Parineetii'. "My character, Sanju, will choose a new path, one that will challenge and change him in more ways than one. He will be getting married to Neeti, a decision born from the trauma of Parineet's death. However, his ambitions will lead him to the world of business, where he will seek Ambika's financial support. This new chapter promises to be a rollercoaster of intrigue and surprises with each episode," added Ankur. 'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  3. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
  4. JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass
  5. TN Govt To Operate LNG, CNG Buses On Experimental Basis For Select Routes
Entertainment News
  1. Ali Fazal Explains How He Approached His Character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’
  2. Karan Aujla Reveals He Wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' In 10 Minutes
  3. Malayalam Actor Joju George Injured During Helicopter Shot, Out Of Action For 3 Weeks
  4. Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On Being Part Of Vijay Varma-Starrer ‘Matka King’
  5. 'Unexpected Duo': Gippy Grewal Teams Up With Tejasswi Prakash For 'Revolver' Music Video
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New York's Nassau County International Stadium, Home To Tense Matches, Set For Demolition
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: BAN Aim To Dominate NED; Winners Stay In Super 8s Contention
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details
  5. Edin Terzic Resigns As Borussia Dortmund Manager After Taking Club To UEFA Champions League Final
World News
  1. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  2. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  3. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  4. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  5. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know