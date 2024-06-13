After A Storyline Leap, 'Parineetii' Sees Titular Character Come Back To Seek Revenge

Talking about the upcoming storyline, Tanvi shared, "Breathing life into Neeti's character has been an incredibly special journey for me as an artist, one that has brought me recognition nationwide. In the upcoming plot, Neeti believes she has finally eliminated the obstacle between her and Sanju's life. She has taken over the Bajwa household, treating everyone like they are dispensable." "Viewers can expect a whirlwind of twists and drama as this new storyline unfolds. I am grateful to them for showering their love on the show since its premiere, and I promise to continue pouring my heart and soul into my character," she added. Reflecting on the show’s leap, Anchal shared: "As the show takes a year’s leap, I am thrilled to bring back Parineet’s character with a renewed purpose -- to seek revenge against Sanju and Neeti for their betrayal. She will return stronger, with a striking new look."