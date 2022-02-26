Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Tejasswi Prakash On ‘Naagin 6’ Topping TRP Charts: 'I Am So Overwhelmed'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who won ‘Bigg Boss 15’ recently, is super happy that her show ‘Naagin 6’ is topping the TRP charts of Indian television.

Tejasswi Prakash In 'Naagin 6' Instagram

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 6:14 pm

‘Naagin 6’ has always made it to the buzz, right from its casting to its theme, the show has always made the headlines. In fact, in a first of sorts, the makers of ‘Naagin 6’, locked their leading lady, actress Tejasswi Prakash, while she was still in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. In fact, Prakash's look as the Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin was unveiled during the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale episode. With all the hype surrounding the latest instalment of the show, it can be said that there was a lot of pressure on the makers and the cast to excel and meet audience expectations.

And looks like the ‘Naagin 6’ team has surpassed all expectations. With a TRP of 2.1 in its first week, ‘Naagin 6’ has created a record for scoring top ratings for a show that airs only twice a week. In fact, producer Ekta Kapoor even took to her IG stories to reveal the fact that ‘Naagin’s TRPs have been the highest that any new show has scored in the last one year. Talking about this feat that her show has achieved, Tejasswi Prakash, who plays Pratha in the show said, "I am so overwhelmed. When I was informed about the TRP, I couldn't believe it at first. I am super happy with all the love that the audience is showering on the show." 

This win is definitely big for the ‘Naagin 6’ team as they have topped the list by surpassing shows that have been airing daily episodes. And given that ‘Naagin’ is bi-weekly, the show topping the charts is a big deal for every channel. Ekta Kapoor also added that this season of ‘Naagin’ was doing better than its predecessors and that’s what she had expected. 

