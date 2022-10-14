Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Team 'Michael' Releases New Romantic Poster From The Film

The makers of director Ranjit Jeyakodi's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Michael', featuring Sundeep Kishen in the lead, on Friday released a new poster from the film that sought to dispel the idea that the film will be an out-and-out action thriller with no romance in it.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 1:18 pm

The makers of director Ranjit Jeyakodi's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Michael', featuring Sundeep Kishen in the lead, on Friday released a new poster from the film that sought to dispel the idea that the film will be an out-and-out action thriller with no romance in it. 

The romantic poster has Sundeep kissing Divyansha Kaushik with birds flying in the background. The team also announced on the occasion that they would be releasing a new teaser of the film on October 20.

The pan-India film has triggered huge interest as it has Vijay Sethupathi playing a special action role. Even more significant is the fact that ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be playing the antagonist in the film which will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh in important roles.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP is producing this movie on a massive scale. Michael is a joint production venture of ace distributor Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

