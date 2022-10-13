Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tanishk Bagchi Says 'Kinna Sonna' Will Uplift Mood And Get Everyone Dancing

Musician Tanishk Bagchi has talked about his latest dance track 'Kinna Sonna' starring Katrina Kaif from the upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot'. He said that the number will brighten the mood and get everyone to the dance floor.

Tanishk Bagchi
Tanishk Bagchi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:17 pm

Musician Tanishk Bagchi has talked about his latest dance track 'Kinna Sonna' starring Katrina Kaif from the upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot'. He said that the number will brighten the mood and get everyone to the dance floor.

Talking about the song, Bagchi said: "I'm really excited to see how the audiences and my fans react to this catchy number, the entire team has worked very hard and we are hoping this song tops the charts as well."

He added: "Kinna Sonna is track which will definitely uplift your mood and get you dancing. I feel the cast totally did justice to my song and its always fun to work with Zahrah back. "



Bagchi's other work comprises chartbusting music for movies like 'Liger', 'Cutputtli', 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Shershaah'.

Talking about Bagchi's upcoming work, he has composed, written and sung the peppy dance number 'Kinna Sonna' along with Zahrah S. Khan.

Horror comedy 'Phone Bhooth' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tanishk Bagchi Kinna Sonna Bollywood Dance Track Katrina Kaif Phone Bhoot Upcoming Movies Ishaan Khatter Siddhant Chaturvedi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face