Taapsee Pannu Talks About Her Public Spat With A Photographer; Says ‘We Are Not Morons To Lose Our Cool On Video’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting Anurag Kashyap's ‘Dobaaraa’, an upcoming sci-fi thriller. The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Mirage’, and reunites Taapsee with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati.

However, a couple of days back, Taapsee got involved in an argument with the paparazzi who wanted to click her at the event. It happened when the actress entered the venue but did not stop to pose for the photographers who were waiting to click her.

Seeing this, the photographers ended up complaining that she did not stop and claimed that she got late to the event. Hearing that, Taapsee lost her cool and reprimanded one photographer in particular and said, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."

The video of her spat was shared on social media, check it out:

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee opened up on how the rude behaviour of the photographer angered her. She said, “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!”

The actress further added, “We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept that I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm. I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say.”

‘Dobaaraa’ will be released in theatres on August 19.