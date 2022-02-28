Taapsee Pannu's Telugu Film 'Mishan Impossible' Gets A Release Date

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to make a triumphant return to Tollywood with her upcoming film 'Mishan Impossible,' directed by Swaroop RSJ. The film is set to release on April 1st.

The film's creators took to Twitter to share a new poster announcing the film's release date.

The makers revealed the official theatrical release date on Twitter with a new poster featuring Taapsee Pannu. She can be seen jogging with children against a backdrop of birds, a Rubik's cube, a ball, and newspapers flying through the air. In the film, Taapsee will play the role of an independent journalist.

'Mishan Impossible' is directed by Swaroop R.S.J., who made his directorial debut with the successful film 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' (2019), therefore the stakes are high due to Pannu's talent.

Mishan Impossible is produced by Matinee Entertainment, which is owned by Niranjan and Anvesh Reddy. Mark K. Robin composed the music.



Pannu, who made her South debut with 'Jhummandi Naadam' (2010), has since starred in films like 'Aadukalam,' 'Mr Perfect,' 'Dongataa,' and 'Anando Brahma,' among others. She later made a seamless move to Bollywood, quickly becoming one of the most prominent actors.