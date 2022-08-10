Before Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’, Here Are 5 Other Gripping Thrillers That Are A Must Watch

Anurag Kashyap-directed ‘Dobaaraa’ is making a lot of news ever since the first trailer of the film was released. Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is touted to be one of the most thrilling films to come out this year.

Keeping with the times, ‘Dobaaraa’ promises to be a new-age thriller. Offering audiences something distinct and out-of-the-box, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap’s vision with ‘Dobaaraa’ is to bring a fresh, new story to audiences.

Before the much-talked-about film hits the theatres, here are a few other gripping thrillers from Ekta Kapoor’s stable, that you must watch.

‘Kucch To Hai’

A student tries to steal a test from a teacher’s home, leaving him dead after an accident. A string of murders follows which hint at the professor’s revenge. Made back in 2003, the thriller was ahead of its time and experimented with the slasher genre.

‘Krishna Cottage’

Love is put to the test in ‘Krishna Cottage’ when another woman comes between star-crossed young lovers and everything that ensues thereon forms the story of this heated thriller. The film was well loved by the youth and is still remembered to this day.

‘Ragini MMS’

A couple out to have a sensuous weekend become the subjects of surveillance cameras and encounter an evil entity. What made ‘Ragini MMS’ stand out was the way it was shot and its treatment. It was the first film to be shot like a homemade movie with the ending open to interpretation.

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’

Three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations, formed the crux of the unconventional ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’. The film was made entirely using digital formats with different cameras, including a Handycam, an amateur film camera, a security camera, an underwater camera and spy cameras and became a sleeper hit.

‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’

Unearthing gangster wars in the city of Mumbai, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’ was the most talked about film of its time. Smartly captioned as ‘Based On True Rumours’, the action thriller sparked much controversy, yet was a bonafide hit and made an indelible mark.