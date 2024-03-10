Art & Entertainment

SXSW Film Festival: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen Charm Audiences At The ‘Road House’ Premiere – View Pics

The SXSW Film Festival saw the who’s who of the film world come down for a gala evening at the ‘Road House’ film premiere. Here are a few snaps from the first day of the film festival.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

The South By Southwest Film Festival saw the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the very first day. The film festival is more popularly known as the SXSW film festival. The film festival saw the stars walk down for a grand evening. The film, ‘Road House’ got some great reactions and reviews from the people who ended up watching the film at the film festival.

Here are a few glimpses from the first day of the film festival and the premiere of ‘Road House’ at the SXSW Film Festival:

SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Billy Magnussen arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Conor McGregor arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Jessica Williams arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Post Malone arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Daniela Melchior arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

JD Pardo arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW Film Festival
SXSW Film Festival Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Lukas Gage arrives for the world premiere of ‘Road House’ on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement