Sushmita Sen: Bollywood Wasn't Offering My Kind Of Roles

Actress Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. After working over a decade in films, she took a break for almost a decade. But, recently she appeared in the web series ‘Aarya’, which went on to become a massive success. The second season of the show did even better numbers. Sen chose the OTT platform over Bollywood films to return to the entertainment industry. In a recent interaction, the actress said that she chose to act in web series because Bollywood was not offering the roles she wanted.

In conversation with film critic Sucharita Tyagi for a video interaction on Critics Choice Short Film and Series Awards' Facebook page, the actress said, "I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a pre-conceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn't worked for ten years."

The actress added that her own inability and reluctance to network with people meant she missed out on opportunities as well. She said, "I don't know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me." Sen currently stars in ‘Aarya’. Two seasons of the show have aired and a third is under production.

Sen was last seen on films in the 2010 movie ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’. She returned to acting in 2020 ‘Aarya’ on Disney+Hotstar.