Abhishek also spoke about how dedicated Sushant was an an actor during the film, 'Kai Po Che'. He said, “I remember Sushant being very overweight when we auditioned him and my condition to him was that, I showed him a picture of an American actor and I said, ‘You got to look like this because you’re a cricketer.’ He wouldn’t say much. He was not a man of too many words. But in 3 months, he worked so hard and he would be there at six in the morning for cricket practice, the gym training and by the end of it, he looked like it.”