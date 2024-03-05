Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020, delivered several hits in his career. His debut film, 'Kai Po Che' was with Abhishek Kapoor and then he did his second film, 'Kedarnath' with him. For both films, Sushant got lots of love and appreciation. In an interview, Abhishek Kapoor revealed that Sushant was ‘disturbed’ while shooting for 'Kedarnath'. He also said how Sushant would shoot in freezing conditions, and Sara Ali Khan followed the same.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek recalled it was very cold during the first schedule of 'Kedarnath'. Sushant and Sara had to film a rain scene all night, getting completely wet. ''Sushant led the way. He did it first and the next day Sara saw him doing it and she also realized that okay if this guy is doing it, I will also do. That’s what drove her to do it,” said Abhishek.
Abhishek added, “He was a bit disturbed in those days. He was a very strong guy mentally and physically he could take on anything. He was a great guy. I think he was finding himself to be very isolated and quite helpless. He was drifting away.”
Post Sushant Singh Rajput, many serious issues like importance of mental health to nepotism and bullying in Bollywood was spoken about. The filmmaker said, “It just needed to be addressed and I’m glad it got addressed. Just the prevailing scenario and the unabashed manipulation that was going on in the industry through so many forces.”
Abhishek also spoke about how dedicated Sushant was an an actor during the film, 'Kai Po Che'. He said, “I remember Sushant being very overweight when we auditioned him and my condition to him was that, I showed him a picture of an American actor and I said, ‘You got to look like this because you’re a cricketer.’ He wouldn’t say much. He was not a man of too many words. But in 3 months, he worked so hard and he would be there at six in the morning for cricket practice, the gym training and by the end of it, he looked like it.”