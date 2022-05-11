Bollywood lost actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14, 2020. The actor was purportedly discovered hanging in his Bandra residence, and an inquiry into his death has been ongoing since then. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Crime Bureau looked into his death from many perspectives. During the inquiry, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) discovered a drug connection and began looking into the drug case related to Rajput's death.

Last year, Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani was detained in Hyderabad by the NCB in a narcotics case involving the late actor. Pithani filed many bail petitions, but they were all denied. Pithani's lawyer Taraq Sayyed has reported that Pithani is still waiting for bail. "We requested bail in January but the hearing has yet to take place in court," Sayyed told Etimes TV.

For the uninitiated, NCB detained Pithani after evidence from his phone and WhatsApp communications revealed he had claimed contacts with narcotics suppliers. Despite the fact that Pithani's bail was denied each time, the court granted him special permission to attend his wedding in Hyderabad in 2021. According to a report by SpotboyE, he submitted himself a fortnight after his marriage.

Besides Pithani, NCB also arrested numerous others in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case. Among those detained were Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, actress, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Last month, the CBI reportedly refused to respond to an RTI request for information about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of inquiry," the CBI said in a statement. "Information concerning the progress may obstruct the process of investigation." The requested information cannot be delivered” the CBI added.