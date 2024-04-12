Suriya's Film 'Vaadivaasal' With Vetrimaaran Not Shelved, Confirms The 'Asuran' Director

Good news for Suriya's fans! His film, 'Vaadivaasal' with director Vetrimaaran is not shelved. The director himself has confirmed it. 'Vaadivaasal' first look was unveiled in 2020 on Suriya's 45th birthday. After which there was not much buzz or news about the film. Due to the delay, there were speculations that the movie had been shelved. Vetrimaaran was busy shooting for 'Viduthalai 1 and 2', starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori while Suriya got busy with other projects.