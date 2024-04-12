Suriya's Film 'Vaadivaasal' With Vetrimaaran Not Shelved, Confirms The 'Asuran' Director

Good news for Suriya's fans! His film, 'Vaadivaasal' with director Vetrimaaran is not shelved. The director himself has confirmed it. 'Vaadivaasal' first look was unveiled in 2020 on Suriya's 45th birthday. After which there was not much buzz or news about the film. Due to the delay, there were speculations that the movie had been shelved. Vetrimaaran was busy shooting for 'Viduthalai 1 and 2', starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori while Suriya got busy with other projects.
As per a report in India Today, in an interview with Behindwoods, Vetrimaaran confirmed that 'Vaadivaasal' is not shelved. During a media interaction, he was asked about the sequel to 'Vada Chennai' with Dhanush. While talking about 'Vada Chennai 2', he also gave an update regarding his upcoming films.
The 'Asuran' director said, "I don't know about 'Vada Chennai'. I don't even know when 'Viduthalai 2' is going to be released. It's a completed film. After this, I will work on 'Vaadivaasal' and I don't know what's next."
Earlier, at the audio and trailer launch of 'Rudhran', Vetrimaaran had said, ''Vada Chennai 2 will happen after the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 and Suriya’s Vaadivasal. The project is not dropped. It’ll definitely happen''.
In 2022, in an interview with India Today, producer Thanu said that they have big plans for 'Vaadivaasal'. He said, "We have big plans for Vaadivaasal, and we have been concentrating in the film for the past few months. Even the pre-production work is being done on a huge scale. We will come up with announcements regarding Vaadivaasal in the coming months."
For the unversed, 'Vaadivaasal' marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. The film has been backed by Kalaipuli S thanu's V Creations.
'Vaadivaasal' is is inspired from the novel of the same name by writer CS Chellappa's. It is based on jallikattu sport, which is practised in Tamil Nadu.