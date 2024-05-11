Suriya Is All Praise For Wife Jyotika's Performance In 'Srikanth': Your Presence Makes Everything So Real

Actor Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Srikanth' hit the screens on May 10. Rajkummar plays Srikanth Bolla in the biopic. The film also stars Jyotika who is seen in the role of Srikanth's teacher. 'Srikanth', directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has got rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Jyotika's actor husband Suriya also watched it and he is all praise for his wife and the film. Read on to know what the Tamil superstar has said.
Taking to his X handle (earlier known as Twitter), Suriya reviewed the film and wrote, "Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry and realise how one person can achieve so many things in life." He also heaped praise on Rajkummar Rao's performance. "Respect Rajkummar Rao for his sincere efforts and Tushar Hiranandani, Nidi and T-Series congrats,'' wrote the actor and added, "And Jyotika, the kind of stories you're part of is always too special Jo! Your presence makes everything around you so real! It's an important film guys, do watch with your kids. In cinemas from today."
Advertisement
Have a look at Suriya's post here.
For the unversed, 'Srikanth' is Jyotika's second Hindi film of this year after 'Shaitaan' which received overwhelming response at the box office. She made her comeback to Hindi film industry after 27 years.
Talking about 'Srikanth's day 1 box office collection. It opened to decent numbers as it collected Rs 2.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
Coming back to Suriya, he will be seen in Siruthai Siva's 'Kanguva' which is likely to be released in the latter half of 2024. He also has a film with 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara Prasad. Jyotika will be next seen in the Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel' that also has Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pande.