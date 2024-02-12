With no particular reason given by any of the artists, numerous reports suggest that the singer is gearing up for a new album, and has probably parted ways with Scooter Braun following in the footsteps of J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande. Contrary to speculation that his absence was due to disinterest, it seems that Bieber’s focus was on creating new music. This comes to light after a source told PEOPLE that “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”