Usher left fans swerving with his 13-minute half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2024. Prior to his performance, there was a heightened sense of anticipation among fans who were speculating who would be guest featuring in his performance. Despite rumours suggesting Justin Bieber’s involvement, his absence disappointed many viewers.
So, the question that has now left fans wondering is – why didn’t Justin, who graced the Super Bowl with his presence in the audience, participate in Usher’s halftime show, which featured a stunning performance with Alicia Keys and H.E.R. joining him on stage?
Earlier reports had stated that Bieber, who has collaborated with Usher previously on the popular song ‘Somebody to Love,’ was in discussions with the ‘Yeah!’ crooner about a possible appearance. Even TMZ that reported that “Usher reached out to Bieber about performing. We’re told there were no handlers involved on either side... they talked directly to each other.” They added, “Our sources say they do not know the outcome of the talks, but Usher definitely wants Bieber to join him for what promises to be the most-watched Super Bowl in history.”
The ‘Sorry’ singer was expected to be seen on the big stage by his huge fan following. Ever since the cancelation of his Justice World Tour last year, Bieber has been keeping a low profile, and working on some new melodies.
With no particular reason given by any of the artists, numerous reports suggest that the singer is gearing up for a new album, and has probably parted ways with Scooter Braun following in the footsteps of J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande. Contrary to speculation that his absence was due to disinterest, it seems that Bieber’s focus was on creating new music. This comes to light after a source told PEOPLE that “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”
While fans eagerly anticipate Justin Bieber’s upcoming performance (and possibly, a new album), his unanticipated absence from Usher’s halftime show continues to be a subject of speculation, until either of them breaks silence on it.