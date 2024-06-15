Sunny Leone Shoots For Upcoming Film In Karnataka, Visits Village School

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has 'Quotation Gang' on the horizon. She will be seen alongside Priyamani of ‘The Family Man’ fame and Jackie Shroff in the film. She essays the role of a rural mafia member in 'Quotation Gang'. The film features her as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang, which specialises in contract killings. She also has auteur Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy’ in the pipeline. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is set for a theatrical release soon. Additionally, she has an untitled film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva in the works. Her upcoming Malayalam project is currently in production.