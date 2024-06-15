Art & Entertainment

Sunny Leone Shoots For Upcoming Film In Karnataka, Visits Village School

Actress Sunny Leone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’, is currently shooting for her next project in Karnataka.

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sunny Leone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’, is currently shooting for her next project in Karnataka.

The actress recently went to a small village named Kabbali to visit a local school. A video, which has surfaced on social media, features that upon the actress' arrival to the school, the students were thrilled to see her. The video shows her exploring classrooms, playing games, and taking pictures with the students.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has 'Quotation Gang' on the horizon. She will be seen alongside Priyamani of ‘The Family Man’ fame and Jackie Shroff in the film. She essays the role of a rural mafia member in 'Quotation Gang'. The film features her as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang, which specialises in contract killings. She also has auteur Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy’ in the pipeline. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is set for a theatrical release soon. Additionally, she has an untitled film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva in the works. Her upcoming Malayalam project is currently in production.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Ahead Of CM's Visit To Gwalior, Two Unidentified Persons Found Murdered
  3. 'Never Indulged In It, This Is BJP's Job': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back Over 'Vindictive Politics' Allegation
  4. Kerala: Two School Students Drown In Quarry Pond
  5. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Remains Of 33-Year-Old Mumbai Man Reach City
Entertainment News
  1. Tom Glynn-Carney On His ‘House Of Dragon’ Character: 'Immensely Troubled, Very Complex'
  2. Socialising & Relaxation Part Of Simple Kaul's Routine For Mental Fitness
  3. Shania Twain Had To Perform Before Drunk Men To Make Her Mother Happy
  4. Robert De Niro Explains How He Lost ‘Goodbye Girl’ To Richard Dreyfuss
  5. Sunny Leone Shoots For Upcoming Film In Karnataka, Visits Village School
Sports News
  1. Slovenia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics
  4. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: SA Edge Nepal Thriller As NZ Thrash Uganda - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  2. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
  3. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  4. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  5. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
Latest Stories
  1. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  2. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  3. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  4. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  6. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  7. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  8. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation