Sunny Deol Turns 65: Son Karan Pens An Emotional Note, Brother Bobby Says ‘Love You Bhaiya’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, was born on October 19, 1956, in the village of Sahnewal in Punjab. In his career spanning decades, Sunny has been part of several interesting projects including 'Ghayal', 'Jeet', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Border' and 'Gadar'.

As the actor turns 65 today, his son Karan Deol penned an emotional note for his father, saying that his world revolves around him.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, Karan wrote, "My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life." He added, “I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to guide me through it, always positive even during the darkest of times, always pushing on no matter what , you are always by my side and I’ll always be by yours. Love you dad! Happy Birthday.”

Check out the post:

Karan is set to feature next in 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol.

Not just Karan, Sunny’s brother and actor, Bobby Deol, too posted a sweet wish for him. Sharing a beautiful picture with his “bhaiya” on Instagram, Bobby just wrote, “I love you, bhaiya. Happy birthday.” He added The Hollies' ‘He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother’ as the background music, making all their fans go aww. Sunny replied to him saying, “Love You Bob.”

Several celebrities wished the birthday boy in the comments section. Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday, dear Sunny.” Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Happy birthday, Sunny bhaiya.” Esha Gupta and Abhishek Bachchan left red hearts under the post.

The Deol brothers have previously worked together in a couple of films, including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Apne’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and ‘Poster Boys’.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’. He is currently shooting for films like ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Fateh Singh’.