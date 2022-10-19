Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunny Deol Turns 65: Son Karan Pens An Emotional Note, Brother Bobby Says ‘Love You Bhaiya’

As Sunny Deol turns 65 today, his son Karan Deol has shared an emotional note for his father, saying his world revolves around him.

Sunny Deol Turns 65: Son Karan, Brother Bobby Wish Him
Sunny Deol Turns 65: Son Karan, Brother Bobby Wish Him Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 2:47 pm

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, was born on October 19, 1956, in the village of Sahnewal in Punjab. In his career spanning decades, Sunny has been part of several interesting projects including 'Ghayal', 'Jeet', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Border' and 'Gadar'.

As the actor turns 65 today, his son Karan Deol penned an emotional note for his father, saying that his world revolves around him.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, Karan wrote, "My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life." He added, “I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to guide me through it, always positive even during the darkest of times, always pushing on no matter what , you are always by my side and I’ll always be by yours. Love you dad! Happy Birthday.”

Check out the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Karan is set to feature next in 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. 

Not just Karan, Sunny’s brother and actor, Bobby Deol, too posted a sweet wish for him. Sharing a beautiful picture with his “bhaiya” on Instagram, Bobby just wrote, “I love you, bhaiya. Happy birthday.” He added The Hollies' ‘He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother’ as the background music, making all their fans go aww. Sunny replied to him saying, “Love You Bob.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Related stories

Karan Deol Pens An Emotional Note As His Father Sunny Deol Turns 65

Karan Deol On Sharing Screen With Father Sunny Deol In 'Apne 2': No Bigger Dream Than This

Natwar Goyal Shares His Visionary Approach With Sunny Deol For India’s Biggest Film City In Noida

Several celebrities wished the birthday boy in the comments section. Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday, dear Sunny.” Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Happy birthday, Sunny bhaiya.” Esha Gupta and Abhishek Bachchan left red hearts under the post.

The Deol brothers have previously worked together in a couple of films, including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Apne’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and ‘Poster Boys’.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’. He is currently shooting for films like ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Fateh Singh’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sunny Deol Sunny Deol Birthday Sunny Deol Birthday Wishes Sunny Deol Films Karan Deol Bobby Deol Dharmendra Apne 2 Fateh Singh Gadar 2 Chunky Panday Happy Birthday Sunny Deol Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Karan Deol New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian