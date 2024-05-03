Sunny Deol Opens Up On 'Recognition' His Family Is Getting: 'Was Crying And Laughing Inside'

Reflecting on the affection their family has been receiving, Sunny said: "Since the 1960s, my father has been here, and we have been in that same limelight. And then suddenly Drisha (Sunny’s daughter-in-law) came home, and then 'Gadar 2' was released, before which Papa’s film was released. I could not figure out what was happening after the release of 'Gadar 2'."