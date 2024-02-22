It was last year Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover ended their 5-6 years feud by announcing that they are reuniting for a Netflix show. Everyone knows about the infamous fight between the two. Grover was part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where he played Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. But in 2018, he quit the show after his fallout with Kapil. It was reported that in 2017, both fought on a flight when they were returning to Mumbai from Melbourne, after completing a show. Sunil, in an interview has opened up on his rift and reconciliation with Kapil.
When he was asked if everything is well between him and Kapil or not now, Sunil told Indian Express, "I think so," and added, "We will soon announce more details on the show and talk about it".
Sunil also spoke about ending the rift and reconciling with Kapil Sharma. He also revealed that the madia coverage about their fight initially disturbed him but it doesn't affect him now. ''I know the truth so what someone says or understands, is their problem, not mine. Those who point fingers, what is their credibility? If I need to answer something, I will do so, but usually there is no need for an explanation. They don’t have a full understanding of the matter, no facts, they are just saying something because it’s their job. Writing negative things grabs more attention. They will all understand eventually," he added.
On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'. He is now returning with the second season of 'Sunflower' where he is sharing the screen space with Adah Sharma.
Talking about Sunil and Kapil's Netflix show, nothing much is revealed now. In a promo shared by the OTT platform, it also featured Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, who are also likely to be part of it.