Sunil also spoke about ending the rift and reconciling with Kapil Sharma. He also revealed that the madia coverage about their fight initially disturbed him but it doesn't affect him now. ''I know the truth so what someone says or understands, is their problem, not mine. Those who point fingers, what is their credibility? If I need to answer something, I will do so, but usually there is no need for an explanation. They don’t have a full understanding of the matter, no facts, they are just saying something because it’s their job. Writing negative things grabs more attention. They will all understand eventually," he added.