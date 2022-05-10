Suniel Shetty Sarcastically Hits Back After Being Labeled 'Gutka King' By A Troll

Actor Suniel Shetty was incorrectly called out for a tobacco company commercial. While condemning actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar for supporting a tobacco brand, a troll had mistakenly tagged Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn. When Shetty informed the Twitter user of his error, the latter not only apologised but also claimed to be one of his fans, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The troll mentioned Shetty in a tweet about a tobacco brand hoarding depicting Devgn, Kumar, and Khan. "Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai. Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty, your children must be ashamed of you for leading the country in the wrong direction. Stupids, don't lead India to cancer (sic)," the Twitter user wrote, incorrectly tagging Shetty.

Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way.

Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids. https://t.co/cYtM7mj6E7 — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

Shetty responded to the tweet with, "Bhai, tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (sic)."

The troll later apologised and claimed to be a fan. "Salutations, @SunielVShetty. Sorry for the mix-up; I didn't want to upset you, bhai. Much love. (@ajaydevgn) It should be. Because I am a fan, your name always appears first in the tag (sic),” he sent out a tweet. Shetty accepted his apology via folded hands emoji.

Fans praised the actor for his reaction and for not endorsing a tobacco company. "Ye aam aur Shyam mein puzzled ho gaya, aur babu bhaiya wala kaam kar gaya (sic)," a fan remarked on Twitter. "Even if a fan makes a mistake, you respond. That’s why you're considered as a great human being (sic)," observed another.

Shetty most recently appeared in the Telugu film ‘Ghani’. He also appeared recently in ‘Mumbai Saga’.