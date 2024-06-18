Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables

Suniel Shetty revealed that he has now acquired the three buildings where his father used to work. He revealed that his father ran away from Mangalore to Mumbai at the age of 9.

Suniel Shetty Photo: X
Actor Suniel Shetty has always spoken up about his father and how grateful he is for him. In a recent appearance on a podcast, the actor revealed that his father had run away at the age of nine from Mangalore to Mumbai to look for work. He revealed that his father started by cleaning the tables in restaurants. In the same conversation, he mentioned that he has now bought all three buildings where his father used to work.

In a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Suniel Shetty opened up about how his father started from the bottom of the ladder. The actor recalled how for his first job his father had to clean the tables and sleep on rice sacks. He said, “My dad ran away and came to Mumbai as a child. He didn’t have a father, but he had three sisters. He found work in a South Indian restaurant at age nine because that’s the thing about our community, we support each other. His first job was cleaning tables. He was so little, he would have to make four rounds of the table just to clean all sides. He would sleep in a sack meant for rice.”

Shetty recalled how his father rose the ladder and became a restaurant owner. He revealed that he has, now, bought the three building where his father used to work as a manager. The actor continued, “His boss bought three buildings, and dad was eventually asked to manage them. When the boss retired, dad bought all three buildings. Today, I still have all three buildings. And that’s where our journey began.”

The actor’s father passed away in 2017. On the work front, Shetty will be next seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ He is currently seen on the dance reality show – ‘Dance Deewane 4’ – where he is one of the judges.

