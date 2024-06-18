In a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Suniel Shetty opened up about how his father started from the bottom of the ladder. The actor recalled how for his first job his father had to clean the tables and sleep on rice sacks. He said, “My dad ran away and came to Mumbai as a child. He didn’t have a father, but he had three sisters. He found work in a South Indian restaurant at age nine because that’s the thing about our community, we support each other. His first job was cleaning tables. He was so little, he would have to make four rounds of the table just to clean all sides. He would sleep in a sack meant for rice.”