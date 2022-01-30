Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty On Working With Sanjay Dutt After 12 Years: It Will Be Cool And Casual

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, who were last seen in 2010 release 'No Problem', will once again collaborate after 12 years over filmmaker Samir Karnik’s upcoming film.

Suniel Shetty On Working With Sanjay Dutt After 12 Years: It Will Be Cool And Casual
Actors Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt to Collaborate after 12 years - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 8:03 pm

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty would be collaborating after 12 years over filmmaker Samir Karnik’s upcoming film. The movie will feature actors Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead roles apart from Dutt and Shetty. The duo was last seen in the 2010 release 'No Problem'.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shetty revealed, "I am happy that Baba and I are teaming up for a film after so many years. We are playing our age in this film, and I must say the script is brilliant. The audience has seen us portraying these macho characters together on screen, but this time around, we are bringing comedy to the table.”

Related stories

Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

Tadap Marks Bollywood Debut Of Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty With Tara Sutaria

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

He went on to say that, unlike their macho roles in the 1990s, they will share a cool onscreen equation. Shetty added, “We share a superb equation. I think it (the film) is a take on our personal relationship, too. We get along well and you will see us that way — cool and casual — on-screen, too.”

After several years away, the actor with a successful business career will return to Hindi films. Explaining the same he said, "I took a sabbatical for a long time. Then, I tested the waters by doing cameos and South films. But I am glad that I did that. Today, cinema is being appreciated across borders. Language doesn’t matter anymore, what matters is the content. Now, fortunately, actors are being offered subjects keeping their maturity and talent in mind, and I am damn excited about it."

Shetty was last seen in his son Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, ‘Tadap’, in a small role.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Sanjay Dutt Samir Karnik Upcoming Bollywood Movie Actors' Collaboration Bollywood
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar, Saanand Verma To Collaborate For The Second Time

Madhur Bhandarkar, Saanand Verma To Collaborate For The Second Time

Shaan Opens Up About The Loss Of Originality In The Indian Music Industry

Urmila Matondkar Opens Up About Being Discredited As An Actress

Vicky Responds To Fans For Spamming Him With Team India Meme

Sands Of Time - Part 12 | A Tale Of Two Friends, Stardom And Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast

Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Workers Continue With Cleaning Operation At Thailand's Mae Ram Pheung Beach After Massive Oil Leakage