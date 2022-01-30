Suniel Shetty On Working With Sanjay Dutt After 12 Years: It Will Be Cool And Casual

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty would be collaborating after 12 years over filmmaker Samir Karnik’s upcoming film. The movie will feature actors Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead roles apart from Dutt and Shetty. The duo was last seen in the 2010 release 'No Problem'.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shetty revealed, "I am happy that Baba and I are teaming up for a film after so many years. We are playing our age in this film, and I must say the script is brilliant. The audience has seen us portraying these macho characters together on screen, but this time around, we are bringing comedy to the table.”

He went on to say that, unlike their macho roles in the 1990s, they will share a cool onscreen equation. Shetty added, “We share a superb equation. I think it (the film) is a take on our personal relationship, too. We get along well and you will see us that way — cool and casual — on-screen, too.”

After several years away, the actor with a successful business career will return to Hindi films. Explaining the same he said, "I took a sabbatical for a long time. Then, I tested the waters by doing cameos and South films. But I am glad that I did that. Today, cinema is being appreciated across borders. Language doesn’t matter anymore, what matters is the content. Now, fortunately, actors are being offered subjects keeping their maturity and talent in mind, and I am damn excited about it."

Shetty was last seen in his son Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, ‘Tadap’, in a small role.