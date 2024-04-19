Sumit Kaul Plays Self-obsessed Scientist In 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani': 'Difficult To Relate'

The actor, who is known for his work in shows like 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' and 'Siya Ke Ram,' added: "When I started working on the character, I found it very difficult to relate to him. His obsessiveness makes him very aggressive, overly competitive, narcissistic, and terribly impolite but over a period of time I realised that we all have a side in us where we live in our fantasy world and are disconnected with reality. When I was able to find that place, it was easier to relate to my character, Paresh Parmar."