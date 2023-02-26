Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Home Art & Entertainment

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

'Imlie' actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has purchased a new house in Mumbai and shared a video informing her fans about it.

Sumbul Touqeer
Sumbul Touqeer India Forums

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 7:59 pm

'Imlie' actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has purchased a new house in Mumbai and shared a video informing her fans about it.

In the video, Sumbul can be seen showing her flat and saying that the construction work of her house is still going on. She also asked her fans for their suggestions so that she can design her flat more beautifully.
 

While introducing her architect Radhika in the video, she wrote in the caption: "Naya Ghar (new house), work in progress, must give your views."

Her architect also mentioned: "So I am grateful and blessed to announce that I am designing a house for my [email protected]_touqeer. Thanks to God and My family for supporting me throughout. To All the Sumbul fans please share your ideas, i will try to incorporate them as per my design"

Post Sumbul's video, many of her industry friends and fans congratulated her.

Sumbul was also recently seen in reality show 'Big Boss 16'.

Related stories

Sumbul Touqeer On Joining 'Dear Ishq': I Am Equally Excited And Nervous About The Role

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Is Captain Again; Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma Nominated

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan Lock Horns During Nominations Task

Tags

Art & Entertainment Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Bigg Boss 16 Architect New House Purchase Instagram TV Reality Shows
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic