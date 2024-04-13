Art & Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse Reveals Gender Of Her Newborn Baby During Coachella Gig

Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella.

Advertisement

Instagram
Suki Waterhouse Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella.Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella.

Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella.

The British actress-singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who is wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Daisy Jones And The Six’ star performed a host of songs during her set at the California festival, including her new track Faded, before confirming the gender of her newborn whose father is Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

Advertisement

"I can't believe how many amazing people are playing, so many amazing women are playing tonight," she said.

“I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Waterhouse had previously described having her first child as a "humbling" experience.

Posing in a series of photos wearing disposable postpartum underwear and a bra top, with a cardigan draped over her shoulders, she wrote: “The fourth trimester has been... humbling. The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period.”

Advertisement

The ‘Love, Rosie’ actress confirmed her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch