Sunday, May 08, 2022
Suga Describes Working With PSY As 'Working With Childhood Friend,' Says Is a 'Big Fan'

Suga stated that working with PSY felt like working with an "old childhood buddy." PSY commended the BTS members and described Suga as "equal parts creative and business."

BTS Member Suga Instagram - @agustd

Updated: 07 May 2022 11:36 pm

BTS member Suga and singer PSY both expressed their admiration for one another and poured praise on one another. Suga recounted how he always looked up to PSY and was a tremendous admirer in a recent interview published by PSY on his YouTube account. He described working with PSY as being like working with an "old childhood buddy." PSY also praised BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, stating he supported them.

Suga said in the video, "he (PSY) was always someone for whom I was thankful. With ‘Gangnam Style’, he pioneered the road for K-pop in the United States, and we were able to easily follow When we first gained traction in the United States in 2017, he was someone I was eager to meet. Thought it would be fantastic to get some guidance when I was going through a terrible moment. Personally, I adore the tunes Rain Shower is my favourite. I've been a tremendous fan since I was a kid. His music was something I grew up listening to. I thought, if I become a successful musician, I'll be able to rub shoulders with musicians like him.”

PSY stated, "For seven weeks in a row, I ranked second on Billboard's Hot 100. I thought I'd be first with my next tune. Bit it never came, so I felt extremely bitter. I wanted someone to come in first. BTS fulfilled my desire... Looking at BTS's achievement in 2017, I thought they would be happy and apprehensive at the same time" 

PSY said that he watched Suga's Daechwita, which he described as "so raw, yet so current." PSY said of his collaboration with Suga, "I knew I wanted to work with him and hoped to do so in the near future if given the opportunity. Imagine my amazement when I received a text from him.”

Suga stated that he was first frightened but quickly realised that PSY was a friendly person. "I relied on him a lot when working with him, and we spoke often. It's difficult to grow close to someone I work with since, the way I work, I seldom meet in person and prefer to communicate via email.”

