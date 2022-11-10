Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Sudhanshu Pandey On ‘Shraapit’: Podcasts Have Definitely Got A Very Big Future

‘Anupamaa’ star Sudhanshu Pandey speaks up about his experience of making his debut in the podcast and audiobooks genre with ‘Shraapit’.

Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:14 pm

Sudhanshu Pandey needs no introduction. He has become a household name after the massive success of ‘Anupamaa’. After working in the industry for so long, the actor has added a new talent to his list. He has recently lent his voice to the audible podcast ‘Shraapit’ - conceived and directed by RJ Mantra.

Talking about this new beginning, Sudhanshu Pandey says, “My first experience of doing an Audiobook was fantastic. I am so glad I’ve given my voice in an audiobook. I am very happy and it’s a proud moment for me. I think my voice has a baritone which helps me express myself. A good voice always has the advantage of good expressions and I am lucky with that.”

Podcasts are being made in good numbers. So, what’s his take on the entire genre? “This is my beginning in the audio industry and I hope to do a lot more work because I had a wonderful experience. Podcasts have definitely got a very big future. I think the only prep I did was to get a briefing from Mantra who's the producer and the director of the show. After understanding it properly, we started recording it. It took me almost 2-2 1/2 hours to complete it,” says Sudhanshu Pandey.

Speaking of his experience working with RJ Mantra, hee adds, “Mantra is a very dear friend of mine. We have also acted in a series together and he is very talented and skilled. It’s a fantastic thing that he has started MnM Talkies. It’s the best scenario when you get to work with your friends, work happens effortlessly.”

