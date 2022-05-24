Sudhakar Komakula And Harika Sandepogu Blessed With A Baby Boy

Telugu actor Sudhakar Komakula and his wife Harika Sandepogu recently announced the birth of their first child, a son. The actor broke the news on social media, and fans were overjoyed.

Komakula shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife Sandepogu looking at the new family member on his social media family. He revealed the name they gave to the newborn in the post. Rudra is the name given to their son, according to a report by the Times of India.

In a post announcing the baby, the actor wrote, "HAPPIEST NEWS! Extremely elated to announce that we have been blessed with a baby BOY this 14th of May in Chicago, USA. We named him “RUDRA” (Lord Shiva). One who drives away evil & who is praiseworthy! Need your blessings to our #RudraKomakula @HarikaSandepogu @UrsSudhakarK.''

Komakula and his wife decided to to keep the pregnancy a secret. They did not share any photos or videos on social media. Soon after he announced the happy news, his friends and followers showered the couple with love. Fans congratulated the couple in the comments section with heart emoticons and many blessings.

Komakula will next be seen in 'GD', a fun and quirky action thriller. The film is shot in a found-footage format, which is a first in India. Actors Komakula, Ali Reza, Ajju Mahakali, Praneeta Patnaik, Sai Krishna K, and Rubeena Naaz star in 'GD,' which is written and directed by screenwriter Ajju Mahakali. Highlight Visuals is producing it in collaboration with Kaaraaboondhi Productions and Sukha Studios, and Mic Movies is presenting it.