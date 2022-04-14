Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sudha Chandran: I Very Openly Say, I Don’t Audition

Actress-dancer Sudha Chandran has 35 years of experience in the film and television industry and says that she refuses to give look tests or auditions at this point in time.

Sudha Chandran: I Very Openly Say, I Don’t Audition
Sudha Chandran Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 12:04 pm

Actress Sudha Chandran is very clear about the fact that she won’t audition or give look tests for roles anymore. The actress, who has a 35-year-old career in acting behind her, says that that experience is no good if she still has to audition for roles.

"I very openly say, I don’t audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don’t know my calibre, well I don’t want to work with you,” Chandran said in an interview with Tellychakkar.

Related stories

‘Naagin’ Actor Vijayendra Kumeria Now Launches His OTT Platform

‘Naagin 6’ Actor Sudha Chandran: Each Time I Come Back To The Hindi Film Industry, I Do That With Ekta Kapoor

Tejasswi Prakash: Joining The Line-Up Of Actresses Who’ve Played ‘Naagin’ Is A Dream Come True

She adds that when people ask her to give look tests, she refuses. “I still have scripts where people say, ‘Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye (do one thing, give a look test)’. I said, ‘Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge (you already know how I look)’, and when I am selected most of the time I do my looks. I have been talking to the CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) about this. I said ‘Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subject to this humiliation’,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chandran is currently a part of filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 6’ starring actress Tejasswi Prakash as the Sarvashrestha Shesh Naagin. Talking about the same, Chandran says, “It always feels like home with them. I have given hits with Ekta and her team. Each time I come back to the Hindi film industry I do that with Balaji Telefilms.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sudha Chandran Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss Look Tests Audition Television Show Actor/Actress Sudha Chandran Tejasswi Prakash Ekta Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films