Sudha Chandran: I Very Openly Say, I Don’t Audition

Actress Sudha Chandran is very clear about the fact that she won’t audition or give look tests for roles anymore. The actress, who has a 35-year-old career in acting behind her, says that that experience is no good if she still has to audition for roles.

"I very openly say, I don’t audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don’t know my calibre, well I don’t want to work with you,” Chandran said in an interview with Tellychakkar.

She adds that when people ask her to give look tests, she refuses. “I still have scripts where people say, ‘Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye (do one thing, give a look test)’. I said, ‘Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge (you already know how I look)’, and when I am selected most of the time I do my looks. I have been talking to the CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) about this. I said ‘Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subject to this humiliation’,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chandran is currently a part of filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 6’ starring actress Tejasswi Prakash as the Sarvashrestha Shesh Naagin. Talking about the same, Chandran says, “It always feels like home with them. I have given hits with Ekta and her team. Each time I come back to the Hindi film industry I do that with Balaji Telefilms.”