Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals She Wants To See These Two People Play The Lead Role In 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Remake

In a recent interview, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi revealed which two faces she would like to see in the potential remake of 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.'

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is known for her work in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. With a longstanding career, she continues to be known for her role in ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, she talked about how she wants to see Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and her daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in the remake of the film if it is ever made.

In a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was asked who she would like to see play the role of Sunil and Anna for the 1994 cult romantic film. Without missing a beat, the actor said that she would like to see Aryan Khan play the role of Sunil which was played by his father – Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she was also asked who she would like to play the role of Anna. She said, “Kaveri, of course, my daughter. Goes without saying.”

In an earlier interview, the actor said that she wanted to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt play the role of Sunil and Anna. But she added that these actors are old now to play the role of young lovers. She said she would have loved to see Aryan in a potential remake if he was into acting. Reports have mentioned that Aryan will be debuting as a filmmaker instead of an actor.

Released in 1994, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ celebrated its 30th anniversary. Directed by Kundan Shah, the movie starred Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also had an excellent supporting cast which comprised Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava, and Ashutosh Gowarikar to name a few.

