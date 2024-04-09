In a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was asked who she would like to see play the role of Sunil and Anna for the 1994 cult romantic film. Without missing a beat, the actor said that she would like to see Aryan Khan play the role of Sunil which was played by his father – Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she was also asked who she would like to play the role of Anna. She said, “Kaveri, of course, my daughter. Goes without saying.”