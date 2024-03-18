The world of music has been bereaved. Steve Harley has died earlier today after a long-fought battle with cancer. The British rock band Cockney Rebel’s frontman was still touring when he had to cancel some dates due to treatment for Cancer. Steve Harley was just 73.
The family released a statement on his death which revealed that he has passed away peacefully at home. “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world (sic),” read the statement.
“Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance. The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren (sic),” read the statement further.
There have been tributes given to Steve Harley from all over. People across the world have been going on social media and expressing their condolences for the star performer. Even studio representatives have been taking to social media and posting about his death and paying their respects.
For the unversed, Steve Harley was born in 1951 in south London. He has formed the bad Cockney Rebel in the early 1970s. The band consisted originally of Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys, guitarist Nick Jones and Steve Harley. ‘The Human Menagerie’ (1973) was the band’s first album that was released. Besides being the frontman for the band, Steve Harley also was the presenter of ‘Sounds Of The 70s’ on BBC Radio 2. He did this gig between 1999 and 2008, and it brought him even more popularity.
Steve Harley used to live at the Essex-Suffolk border. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and two children, Kerr and Greta. As per reports, the family was by his side at the time of his death. Steve Harley will be remembered dearly every time someone sigs the popular song ‘Make Me Smile’ from the album ‘Come Up And See Me’.
We offer our deepest condolences to the family and close ones of Steve Harley. May his soul rest in peace.