For the unversed, Steve Harley was born in 1951 in south London. He has formed the bad Cockney Rebel in the early 1970s. The band consisted originally of Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys, guitarist Nick Jones and Steve Harley. ‘The Human Menagerie’ (1973) was the band’s first album that was released. Besides being the frontman for the band, Steve Harley also was the presenter of ‘Sounds Of The 70s’ on BBC Radio 2. He did this gig between 1999 and 2008, and it brought him even more popularity.