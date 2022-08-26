Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Stebin Ben: The Power Of Manifestation Is Real, I Finally Got An Opportunity To Work With Jaani

Singer Stebin Ben recently launched his song ‘Jaana’, which has been written and composed by Jaani. This is their first collaboration together, and Ben opens up about how he had been manifesting for this collab to happen since long.

Stebin Ben
Stebin Ben Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 5:27 pm

Stebin Ben's ‘Jaana’ track is finally out and it has everything that a music lover would want to have. The lyrics and the song are composed by Jaani who has been associated with many hit albums. With ‘Jaana’, both Stebin and Jaani come together for the first time. Stebin Ben had been manifesting to work with Jaani and this has come true with this song.

Talking about the collaboration, Stebin Ben shares, "The power of manifestation is real. I finally got an opportunity to work with Jaani. Every song is special for me, but this adds that essence of happiness even more. Kamya who is playing my love interest in this song has been a wonderful co-artist to work with. The song is out now and i hope the viewers and my beloved fans would share their love and support for Jaana."

The song was launched recently. ‘Bigg Boss’ ex-contestant Karan Kundrra also extended his support to his friend, Stebin Ben’s song by being present at the launch.

Related stories

Singer-Turned-Actress Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Renowned Singer Nirmala Mishra Dies At 81 After Massive Heart Attack

Nitin Talwar’s ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ Features Stebin Ben And Rubina Dilaik Crosses 20 Million Views On Youtube*

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Singer Indian Singer Playback Singer Bollywood Singer Music Music Video Music Bands Stebin Ben Jaani Karan Kundrra Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet