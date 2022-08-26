Stebin Ben: The Power Of Manifestation Is Real, I Finally Got An Opportunity To Work With Jaani

Stebin Ben's ‘Jaana’ track is finally out and it has everything that a music lover would want to have. The lyrics and the song are composed by Jaani who has been associated with many hit albums. With ‘Jaana’, both Stebin and Jaani come together for the first time. Stebin Ben had been manifesting to work with Jaani and this has come true with this song.

Talking about the collaboration, Stebin Ben shares, "The power of manifestation is real. I finally got an opportunity to work with Jaani. Every song is special for me, but this adds that essence of happiness even more. Kamya who is playing my love interest in this song has been a wonderful co-artist to work with. The song is out now and i hope the viewers and my beloved fans would share their love and support for Jaana."

The song was launched recently. ‘Bigg Boss’ ex-contestant Karan Kundrra also extended his support to his friend, Stebin Ben’s song by being present at the launch.