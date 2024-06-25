Art & Entertainment

Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's Dreamy Love Ballad 'Chahun' Shells Yash Raj Movie Vibe

Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan unveiled their new dreamy romantic song titled 'Chahun' on Tuesday and opened up about their first "fun" collaboration.

Instagram
Stebin Ben Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan unveiled their new dreamy romantic song titled 'Chahun' on Tuesday and opened up about their first "fun" collaboration.

The three-minute, 21-second song is an effervescent love song that evokes feelings of romance and makes you fall in love all over again. The music video is set against a stunning backdrop of snow-capped peaks and a clear blue sky, and features Stebin alongside Sargun Kaur Luthra, giving total Yash Raj movie vibes. As they chase each other through the snow, the camera captures the vastness of the scenery, symbolising the boundless love they share. Composed by Harsh Kargeti, this love song is poised to fill your heart with the sweet feeling of newfound love. 'Chahun' will make you feel like skipping through a field of wildflowers with your soulmate.

This beautiful composition, combined with Stebin and Neeti's vocals, creates a melody that will resonate deeply with anyone who listens. Speaking about the song, Stebin, who is known for his tracks like 'Mera Mehboob', 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hai', and 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', shared: "Working with Neeti and Harsh on 'Chahun' has been a fun experience. This is our first-ever collaboration, and the fact that it has turned out to be the perfect love song for this season fills me with the utmost joy. I really hope everyone loves the track and makes some interesting reels to it."

Neeti, who is known for her tracks like 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Jiya Re', 'Nazar Laaye', and 'Nainowale Ne', said: "I am very excited about the song 'Chahun'. It's a beautiful ballad. Also, the first time singing together with Stebin and collaborating with him, Harsh (the composer), and Samay (the writer) has been a wonderful experience. This is my first song with VYRL Originals, and I believe the song has already got a great response on reels. I hope everyone enjoys the track as much as we did while recording it." The song is available on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre, CBI 'Conspiring' To Register Fake Case And Arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP
  2. Pune Author Vows To 'Never Fly Again' With Air India, Says Will Rather Take Bullock Cart; Airline Responds
  3. Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting
  4. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  5. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Saurabh Sachdeva Explains Why He Studied Gulshan Devaiah's Acting Method In 'Bad Cop'
  2. What Made Apara Mehta Initially 'Sceptical' About The Supernatural Fantasy Genre
  3. Sonu Nigam On 'Maharaj' Track: 'Singing For Junaid Khan's Debut Made It More Memorable'
  4. Sean Penn Is Happy To Be Single, Will Never 'Have My Heart Broken By Romance Again'
  5. Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's Dreamy Love Ballad 'Chahun' Shells Yash Raj Movie Vibe
Sports News
  1. Serhiy Sydorchuk Hopeful Of Keeping Ukraine's Euro 2024 Fairytale Alive Against Belgium
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. Ukraine Vs Belgium Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch UKR Vs BEL European Championship Match
  4. David Warner Retirement: Ricky Ponting's Tribute To 'Unbelievable' Career Of Australia's Star
  5. Tour De France 2024: Vuelta Champion Sepp Kuss Ruled Out With Covid-19
World News
  1. Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!
  2. Are Tourists Disappearing In Greece Due To Extreme Heat?
  3. Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old
  4. UN To Suspend Aid Operations In Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers
  5. Kenya Protests: 5 Dead Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Section Of Parliament, City Hall Set On Fire | Details
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs