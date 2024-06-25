Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's Dreamy Love Ballad 'Chahun' Shells Yash Raj Movie Vibe

Neeti, who is known for her tracks like 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Jiya Re', 'Nazar Laaye', and 'Nainowale Ne', said: "I am very excited about the song 'Chahun'. It's a beautiful ballad. Also, the first time singing together with Stebin and collaborating with him, Harsh (the composer), and Samay (the writer) has been a wonderful experience. This is my first song with VYRL Originals, and I believe the song has already got a great response on reels. I hope everyone enjoys the track as much as we did while recording it." The song is available on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.