Vijay's Statue Worth ₹4 Lakh Put Up To Celebrate ‘Beast’

Actor Vijay’s film ‘Beast’ has made it to the theatres and is being loved by the audience. The fans are not leaving any stone unturned to celebrate the film.

According to a report by the Times of India, a statue worth of Vijay, worth ₹4 lakh, has been put up in Tamil Nadu. This has been done by an electronics company in Erode district Tamil Nadu. The statue is of his character in 'Beast'. It has been placed in front of the company for fans to click pictures with.

The action thriller has received mixed reviews but continues to spin gold at the box-office. The film has also been in the news for other reasons. As per reports, the film has been banned in Qatar as it is claimed that the film has reportedly stereotyped Muslims as terrorists and has been condemned by the TN Muslim association, reported the Times of India. Earlier, the Kuwait government banned 'Beast' as well. It was reported that this decision was taken based on the assumption that the film portrayed Muslims as terrorists and it has a few dialogues against Pakistan.

Vijay is playing the role of a RAW agent in the film that has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Ankur Vikal, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparan Das, Sathish and VTV Ganesh. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has done the music for the film.