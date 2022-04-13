Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay's Statue Worth ₹4 Lakh Put Up To Celebrate ‘Beast’

Actor Vijay's film 'Beast' has hit theatres today, April 13. In order to celebrate the film's release, an electronics company in Erode district of Tamil Nadu has put up a statue of Vijay worth ₹4 Lakh.

Vijay's Statue Worth ₹4 Lakh Put Up To Celebrate ‘Beast’
Pooja Hegde and Vijay Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 1:20 pm

Actor Vijay’s film ‘Beast’ has made it to the theatres and is being loved by the audience. The fans are not leaving any stone unturned to celebrate the film.

According to a report by the Times of India, a statue worth of Vijay, worth ₹4 lakh, has been put up in Tamil Nadu. This has been done by an electronics company in Erode district Tamil Nadu. The statue is of his character in 'Beast'. It has been placed in front of the company for fans to click pictures with.

Related stories

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait

Beast Trailer: Vijay's Spy Avatar Gets Fans Excited and How

The action thriller has received mixed reviews but continues to spin gold at the box-office. The film has also been in the news for other reasons. As per reports, the film has been banned in Qatar as it is claimed that the film has reportedly stereotyped Muslims as terrorists and has been condemned by the TN Muslim association, reported the Times of India. Earlier, the Kuwait government banned 'Beast' as well. It was reported that this decision was taken based on the assumption that the film portrayed Muslims as terrorists and it has a few dialogues against Pakistan.

Vijay is playing the role of a RAW agent in the film that has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Ankur Vikal, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparan Das, Sathish and VTV Ganesh. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has done the music for the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Beast Movie Tamil Cinema Vijay Actor Film Banned Statue Tamil Nadu Actor/Actress Reginal Cinema Pooja Hegde Vijay Pooja Hegde Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands