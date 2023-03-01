Director SS Rajamouli, in the latest interview, spoke about his views on making films. The 'RRR' maker said that he doesn't have 'any kind of hidden agenda'. He also said that he makes movies for those who 'are willing to pay their hard-earned money on the film ticket'. Rajamouli also said that when he goes to watch a film he would like to see 'larger-than-life characters'.

SS Rajamouli's last film 'RRR' has received praise from across the globe. The story of film is a fictional story based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem essayed by Jr NTR.

In an interview with the news agency AFP, SS Rajamouli said, "When I'm going to a movie, I would like to see larger-than-life characters, larger-than-life situations, larger-than-life drama. And that's what I like to make. Nothing holds the heroes back in delivering their action sequences. We are breaking ground, but I think we are in very, very initial, initial steps. If you see (South) Korea, for example, the kind of inroads that they have made... we should aspire to do that, all Indian filmmakers."

He also said, "Any extreme point of view, I oppose. I don't have any kind of hidden agenda... I make films for people who are willing to pay their hard-earned money on the film ticket. I like to get them entertained, make them feel dramatic about the characters, about the situations, have a good time, go back and live their lives."

Recently, RRR took home four trophies--best international film, best action film, best stunts, the best original song for Naatu Naatu, at the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony. Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravaani represented the RRR team at the awards, organised by the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA).

RRR has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for Naatu Naatu. The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars. The film released worldwide last year.