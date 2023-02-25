SS Rajamouli's Gives A Heartfelt Speech After ‘RRR’ Wins 4 Trophies At Hollywood Critics Association Awards

On Friday night, at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’ bagged four awards, including Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original song and Best Stunts. The action epic starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. After the win, Rajamouli gave a heartfelt speech about giving recognition to stunt directors at awards events.

In his speech, Rajamouli said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting to grow wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..." After he won the Best International Feature award, Rajamouli brought Ram Charan on stage, and the latter promised to keep making good films while Rajamouli dedicated his award to all his fellow Indian filmmakers.

With the recent win, fans are now looking forward to winning big at the Oscars. The ‘RRR’ team is also in Los Angeles, and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. While the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for the Oscars in Original Song category, it already won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

‘RRR’ too bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer too was honoured with the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track ‘Naatu Naatu’, apart from winning the Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.