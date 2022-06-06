'SPY' marks Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha's debut multilingual film, as well as popular editor Garry BH's first directorial endeavor. The film's shoot is moving along quickly with support of K Raja Shekhar Reddy's Ed Entrainments and Charan Tej Uppalapati's role as CEO.

A glimpse has been given by introducing Siddhartha as a SPY. The protagonist walks across the snowy mountains with a transmitter in hand, eventually discovering a weapons-laden bunker. He drives a bike and shoots the enemy, armed with weapons.

Actor Aryan Rajesh is making a comeback to movies with this and is playing a special role in the movie. Iswarya Menon is the leading actress opposite Siddhartha and Sanya Thakur plays an important role.

A team of experts is handling many crafts for this big-budget movie that is being developed with high technological standards. The camera department is being handled by Keiko Nakahara, a well-known Bollywood cinematographer, and Julian Amaru Estrada, a well-known Hollywood DOP. Robert Leannen, a stunt director from Hollywood, is in charge of the action sequences.

Producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy also wrote the screenplay for this action-packed spy thriller, while Sricharan Pakala composed the soundtrack. While Arjun Surisetty is in charge of the art department, Charan Tej Uppalapati, the banner's CEO, is in charge of production.

In the action-packed trailer, the actor appears slick, fashionable, and dashing, setting the tone for what's to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer that will be released in theatres worldwide for Dussehra 2022 in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.