Music composer MM Keeravaani scripted history when his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ won the Oscar Award. The song won the Best Original Song Award at the Academy Awards last year. In a recent interview, the composer reflected on this win and global recognition. He said that he won the award for a song that was not his ‘best’ work.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, MM Keeravaani talked about attaining recognition globally in his career. He mentioned that he is happy with the recognition. The composer talked about ‘Naatu Naatu’ and mentioned that it wasn’t his best work. He said, “See, late or early, the global recognition has come to a song which is not my best. That much I can say. But, when the recognition has to come, it will come somehow, from any corner. But late? Sometimes you feel it’s late because your lifespan is fixated, that’s how it is termed as late or early, when your life span is not fixated, it comes when it has to come.”
Composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It was praised for its catchy tunes and uplifting beats. In the same conversation, the composer talked about working with Neeraj Pandey for ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ He had earlier collaborated with Pandey for ‘Baby.’
Speaking about his dynamics with Pandey, he said, “I don’t see it as a changing relationship or something that has evolved. Our relationship has been the same from day 1 because I was the same, working for him, right from day 1. The way we work, it is always like being true to ourselves.”
The composer has composed music for films like ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ among others.