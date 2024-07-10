In a conversation with The Indian Express, MM Keeravaani talked about attaining recognition globally in his career. He mentioned that he is happy with the recognition. The composer talked about ‘Naatu Naatu’ and mentioned that it wasn’t his best work. He said, “See, late or early, the global recognition has come to a song which is not my best. That much I can say. But, when the recognition has to come, it will come somehow, from any corner. But late? Sometimes you feel it’s late because your lifespan is fixated, that’s how it is termed as late or early, when your life span is not fixated, it comes when it has to come.”