Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo

Lokesh Kanagaraj has quashed rumours of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' being shelved. He announced that the film will go on floors in July.

Lokesh Kanagaraj with Rajinikanth at the look test of 'Coolie' Photo: X
Ever since its announcement, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film – ‘Coolie’- is the talk of the town. The film recently grabbed eyeballs when it was rumoured that the film has been shelved. Fans speculated that the film has been put on the shelves because there was no update shared about it by the makers. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has quashed the rumours of ‘Coolie’ being shelved and has shared an image from the look test of the film.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture with Rajinikanth from the look test of ‘Coolie.’ The director was dressed in a black t-shirt and was seen clicking a mirror selfie with Rajinikanth from the dressing table. The superstar, on the other hand, was seen seated in a chair wearing an unbuttoned black shirt. He accessorized his look with a beaded necklace, bracelets, and black sunglasses. Sharing the picture, he confirmed that ‘Coolie’ will begin shoot from July onwards.

Sharing the picture, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Look test for #Coolie…On floors from July.” The tweet has fetched over 88K likes. Take a look at the viral picture here.

Reacting to the picture, fans commented that the film has the potential to break all records in the industry. One fan said, “1000cr for Kollywood loading.” A second fan mentioned, “Damn... New Industry Hit loading.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations Tamil industry you are just one step away from your first 1000cr movie.”

‘Coolie’ marks Kanagaraj’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth. In an earlier interview, he mentioned that he plans to show the superstar in a grey role. The movie is expected to have a lot of jaw-dropping action sequences. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

