Ever since its announcement, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film – ‘Coolie’- is the talk of the town. The film recently grabbed eyeballs when it was rumoured that the film has been shelved. Fans speculated that the film has been put on the shelves because there was no update shared about it by the makers. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has quashed the rumours of ‘Coolie’ being shelved and has shared an image from the look test of the film.