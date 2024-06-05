Art & Entertainment

Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said

Sathyaraj had earlier denied when he was approached for a part in Rajinikanth's ‘Enthiran’ and ‘Sivaji’.

Sathyaraj, Rajinikanth in 'Coolie' Photo: Instagram
Since a long time, it has been rumoured that prolific actors, Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth, had a fallout during the 90s, and hence, they stopped collaborating together after their blockbuster film ‘Mr. Bharath’. In fact, when Sathyaraj gave a fiery speech during the protest against the Karnataka government, it was touted to be a dig at Rajinikanth.

Albeit, now, Sathyaraj has come forth to assert that there is no feud between him and Rajinikanth. During a chat with Indiaglitz, Sathyaraj revealed that while he was offered to be part of Rajinikanth's ‘Enthiran’ and ‘Sivaji’, he declined the roles since they were not substantial. 

Sathyaraj said, “After I turned a hero (he started his career doing villain roles), I was approached for two Rajinikanth films. The first one was Sivaji and the other was Enthiran. I was approached to play the role of Danny Denzongpa (the evil scientist who ends up corrupting Chitti Robo). I wasn’t satisfied with both roles. Otherwise, what problems do we have?”

Sathyaraj Photo: X
Now adding to the excitement, the actor and Rajinikanth are set to team up for the film ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the makers are yet to officially confirm Sathyaraj’s presence in the film, the actor mentioned that he is part of it during ‘Malai Pidikatha Manithan’ event. When asked about the role, Sathyaraj said that he cannot say anything about it. But if reports are to be believed, he portrays the role of Rajinikanth’s friend in the forthcoming film. The last time the two appeared together was in the 1987 drama film ‘Manathil Urudhi Vendum,’ which was helmed by legendary filmmaker K. Balachander.

As for ‘Coolie’, the film is his 171th film, and as per the teaser, it has a lot to do with smuggling, but other details are still under wraps. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and is backed by Sun Pictures. 

Coming to Sathyaraj, besides ‘Coolie’, he is also part of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikander’, which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

