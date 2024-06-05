Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said

Now adding to the excitement, the actor and Rajinikanth are set to team up for the film ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the makers are yet to officially confirm Sathyaraj’s presence in the film, the actor mentioned that he is part of it during ‘Malai Pidikatha Manithan’ event. When asked about the role, Sathyaraj said that he cannot say anything about it. But if reports are to be believed, he portrays the role of Rajinikanth’s friend in the forthcoming film. The last time the two appeared together was in the 1987 drama film ‘Manathil Urudhi Vendum,’ which was helmed by legendary filmmaker K. Balachander.