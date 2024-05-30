Speaking to News18, Rajinikanth opened up about his spiritual journey. The actor was seen in Dehradun on May 29. He began his journey from Chennai. He gave a glimpse of the itinerary. He said, “I go there every year. I will visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Baba Cave. It gives me a new experience every time.” The actor was also asked if Narendra Modi would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He refused to answer that question and said, “No comments. No political questions, please.” Additionally, he also declined to comment on the ongoing debate in Tamil Nadu regarding whether lyrics or music holds greater importance in a song.