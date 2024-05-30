Superstar Rajinikanth is in the news for his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’ where he will be sharing the screen with Fahadh Faasil. As the actor wraps up the shoot of this film, he has embarked on his yearly spiritual journey to the Himalayas. The actor will be visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath as a part of his spiritual retreat.
Speaking to News18, Rajinikanth opened up about his spiritual journey. The actor was seen in Dehradun on May 29. He began his journey from Chennai. He gave a glimpse of the itinerary. He said, “I go there every year. I will visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Baba Cave. It gives me a new experience every time.” The actor was also asked if Narendra Modi would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He refused to answer that question and said, “No comments. No political questions, please.” Additionally, he also declined to comment on the ongoing debate in Tamil Nadu regarding whether lyrics or music holds greater importance in a song.
In another interview with ANI, Rajinikanth commented that he hopes to get a new experience this time on his journey. He also talked about the need for spirituality. He added, “Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences. The whole world needs spirituality, as it’s important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquility, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God.”
On the work front, the actor will start filming for ‘Coolie’ which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It has been recently confirmed that actor Sathyaraj will join the cast, and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Sun Pictures, this movie will be Rajinikanth’s 171st film.