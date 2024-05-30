South Cinema

Rajinikanth Embarks On A Spiritual Journey To Kedarnath, Refuses To Answer Political Questions

Rajinikanth has embarked on his yearly spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath. Speaking to the media, he refused to answer political questions.

Instagram
Rajinikanth Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Superstar Rajinikanth is in the news for his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’ where he will be sharing the screen with Fahadh Faasil. As the actor wraps up the shoot of this film, he has embarked on his yearly spiritual journey to the Himalayas. The actor will be visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath as a part of his spiritual retreat.

Speaking to News18, Rajinikanth opened up about his spiritual journey. The actor was seen in Dehradun on May 29. He began his journey from Chennai. He gave a glimpse of the itinerary. He said, “I go there every year. I will visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Baba Cave. It gives me a new experience every time.” The actor was also asked if Narendra Modi would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He refused to answer that question and said, “No comments. No political questions, please.” Additionally, he also declined to comment on the ongoing debate in Tamil Nadu regarding whether lyrics or music holds greater importance in a song.

In another interview with ANI, Rajinikanth commented that he hopes to get a new experience this time on his journey. He also talked about the need for spirituality. He added, “Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences. The whole world needs spirituality, as it’s important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquility, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God.”

On the work front, the actor will start filming for ‘Coolie’ which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It has been recently confirmed that actor Sathyaraj will join the cast, and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Sun Pictures, this movie will be Rajinikanth’s 171st film.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises