'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America

On June 27, fans of Prabhas celebrated the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' with full fervour especially in Hyderabad. They thronged to the theatres early morning to watch their favourite star on the big screen. Several videos have surfaced online, where groups of Prabhas fans were seen gathering outside several theatres in the city. They installed massive cut-outs of their darling. Some were seen worshipping Prabhas, bursting crackers and dancing to the dhol beats.