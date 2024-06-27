'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America

'Kalki 2898 AD', the highly-anticipated movie of the year, finally hit the theatres worldwide today, June 27 after several postponements. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the sci-fi thriller has garnered significant traction in India. From the advance booking numbers, it is evident that the film got a mammoth opening at the box office.
As per a report in Sacnilk.com, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has surpassed the records of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer period action drama 'RRR' by having the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America.
As per the report, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, made a gross collection of $3.3 million on its North America premiere in March 2022. After two years, the Prabhas starrer has broken the record. With this, the film has achieved a new milestone. As of 9 PM PST, 'Kalki 2898 AD' grossed $3.65 (30.50 crores) and is heading towards a $4 million premiere day in North America.
'Kalki 2898 AD' is said to have scored $4.25 million in pre-sales for the entire weekend and could possibly be among the top 10 movies in NA this weekend.
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli directed Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2' is the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America with approximately $22 million. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' grossed $17.50 million and 'Jawan' $15.25 million.
On June 27, fans of Prabhas celebrated the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' with full fervour especially in Hyderabad. They thronged to the theatres early morning to watch their favourite star on the big screen. Several videos have surfaced online, where groups of Prabhas fans were seen gathering outside several theatres in the city. They installed massive cut-outs of their darling. Some were seen worshipping Prabhas, bursting crackers and dancing to the dhol beats.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.