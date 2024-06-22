Currently, both Darshan and Gowda and their 15 associates have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder. Both Darshan and Pavithra, along with 15 others, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. As reported by the police, Swamy had sent ‘obscene messages’ to Gowda. This infuriated Darshan and allegedly prompted him to carry out the murder. The victim’s body was discovered near a drain on June 9, with evidence suggesting he was tortured and killed on June 8.