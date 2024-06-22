Darshan Thogudeepa’s involvement in Renuka Swamy’s murder case is bringing up new details as the police investigate the case. As shared by the police, the actor had reportedly borrowed Rs 40 lakh from a friend. This sum was used to pay off other accused individuals to tamper with evidence.
According to the remand application, as reported by Times Now, the Kannada actor admitted to borrowing Rs 40 lakhs to compensate individuals who had witnessed the crime. According to the report, a portion of the amount was given to the security guards at the shed where Renuka Swamy was murdered. The guards were asked to remain tight-lipped in exchange for this money. Additionally, the report stated that police recovered Rs 37.4 lakh from a green Puma bag found at Darshan’s residence. Another Rs 4.5 lakh was retrieved from the home of the head of Darshan’s fan association.
As reported by PTI, actor Pavithra Gowda had assaulted Swamy with her slippers. A recent police remand note submitted in court mentioned that she was present at the murder scene for a specific duration. Police have reportedly confiscated slippers, clothing, materials, and other documents related to Darshan from Gowda’s house. Gowda has been named as the primary accused in the murder case for acting as the instigator, while Darshan has been named as the second accused, for carrying out the murder.
Currently, both Darshan and Gowda and their 15 associates have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder. Both Darshan and Pavithra, along with 15 others, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. As reported by the police, Swamy had sent ‘obscene messages’ to Gowda. This infuriated Darshan and allegedly prompted him to carry out the murder. The victim’s body was discovered near a drain on June 9, with evidence suggesting he was tortured and killed on June 8.