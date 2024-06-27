Art & Entertainment

Sooraj Thapar Tries To Stay Positive In Life Like His Character In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Actor Sooraj Thapar has shared insights into his character Bishan Khanna in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'.

Sooraj Thapar
info_icon

Actor Sooraj Thapar has shared insights into his character Bishan Khanna in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'.

On what characteristics of Bishan he relates to the most, Sooraj said: "Bishan’s trait of always trying to be positive is something I relate to. Being positive in life is very important because if we just crib about what we don’t have, we will never be happy. So, Bishan wants to be happy in life. He likes to solve problems and doesn’t take them very seriously knowing that it will spoil the present and the future."

"In my own life, I too try to stay happy, positive, and stress-free. It is important to be content with whatever you have. Bishan seems to have a strong bond with his family, especially with his son Rajat," he added. Delving more into his role, Sooraj said, "It is tough to find a person who is completely satisfied because we have something or the other which keeps disturbing us. We always want to achieve something bigger and always run after things.

However, Bishan is a person who is satisfied with whatever he has in his life and it is very rare to find such people these days. This is what excited me about the character the most." Opening up on anecdotes from the sets while filming the show, Sooraj said, "In the beginning, I get very serious when the character is formed. I do get jitters because as actors, we have to make it look more realistic these days for it to be authentic.

However, shooting the Khanna family scenes is a lot of fun. "There was a scene where a client comes to Aastha’s parlor wearing a mask. I had no dialogue in the scene. The director told me to dry her mask, so I improvised the scene with expressions and a few dialogues to add fun elements and make it entertaining. The directors have created a very healthy atmosphere on the sets... We all eat together, snatching each other’s food. It’s always a treat and we are all very cordial with each other." Featuring Amandeep Sidhu in the lead, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  3. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
  4. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  5. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Anupamaa’: Life Lessons We Learned From Rupali Ganguly’s Show
  2. Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories
  3. Camila Cabello Didn't 'Couple Thing' With Shawn Mendes To Be Her Complete Identity
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Payal Malik Reveals She Didn’t At First Accept Armaan Malik’s Second Marriage
  5. Aly Goni Says Audio Series 'Secret Ameerzada' Provided Him A Chance To Connect With His Audience
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  2. Formula 1: Lance Stroll Extends Aston Martin Contract Until At Least 2026
  3. Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals: Venezuela Through And Jamaica Out As Mexico's Hopes Hang In The Balance
  4. Paraguay Vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. AFG Vs SA, T20 WC SF: Aiden Markram Hails 'Incredible' South Africa Bowlers In Afghanistan Win
World News
  1. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  2. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  3. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  4. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  5. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case