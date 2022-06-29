Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
SonyLIV Sets July Premiere For Nithin Lukose's 'Paka'

Critically-acclaimed Malayalam drama "Paka" will be available for viewing on SonyLIV from July 7, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

'Paka' Poster
'Paka' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

Directed by sound designer-turned-filmmaker Nithin Lukose, the film premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery Section.

SonyLIV shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

"A gripping drama of internecine, never-ending feud. Paka will be streaming on SonyLIV from July 7th," the tweet read.

"Paka", which translates to 'River of Blood' in English, is described as a tale of a river that swells with the blood of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with their love.

The film features an ensemble cast of Basil Paulose, Vinitha Koshy, Jose Kizhakkan, Athul John, Nithin George, and Joseph Manickal.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda, "Paka" had earlier won the best WIP project in the Work-in-Progress Lab of NFDC Film Bazaar 2020.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Paka Nithin Lukose Malayalam Drama Series
Visually told More

