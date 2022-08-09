Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonu Sood Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: If Someone Is Ready, Then Why Not?

After a lot of celebs, Sonu Sood too has now reacted to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and said it is an individual’s choice to do whatever photoshoot they want.

Sonu Sood and Ranveer Singh
Sonu Sood and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 6:34 pm

Ranveer Singh, who will soon next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt, last month, did a nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. Of course, he managed to break the internet with his pictures, which have now gone crazy viral. In the pictures, Ranveer is said to be inspired by Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

While several social media users trolled him for posing naked, there were several others who praised him for embracing his body. Now actor Sonu Sood has shared his thoughts on Ranveer’s photoshoot. 

“I think it's an individual’s choice to do a photoshoot the way they want. We live in a world where if you do something, there will be a lot of people pointing fingers at you. But I think when you do that shoot or anything like that, then somewhere you get ready that such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?” Sonu told Pinkvilla. 

Well, that’s great!

Related stories

Actor Sonu Sood Asks Edu Tech Company To Remove His Content To Safeguard Medical Students’ Careers

Sonu Sood, Team MTV 'Roadies' Donates 1,000 Raincoats To Mumbai Police

Actor Sonu Sood Wants To ‘Make People Addicted In A Good Way’ With His Social Media App Explurger 

Meanwhile, as part of the cover interview, Ranveer had talked about his nude pictures and said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f******g naked. You can see my f******g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act, after a FIR was registered against him at Chembur police station for “hurting sentiments of women”.

On the contrary, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have written a letter to Ranveer, and have asked the actor to pose nude for a campaign in order to promote vegan consumption. 

"We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal,” the letter reportedly read.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Blown Away Ranveer Singh Actor Ranveer Singh Sonu Sood Actor Sonu Sood Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Movies Bollywood News Sonu Sood Ranveer Singh New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu