Sonu Sood Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: If Someone Is Ready, Then Why Not?

Ranveer Singh, who will soon next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt, last month, did a nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. Of course, he managed to break the internet with his pictures, which have now gone crazy viral. In the pictures, Ranveer is said to be inspired by Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

While several social media users trolled him for posing naked, there were several others who praised him for embracing his body. Now actor Sonu Sood has shared his thoughts on Ranveer’s photoshoot.

“I think it's an individual’s choice to do a photoshoot the way they want. We live in a world where if you do something, there will be a lot of people pointing fingers at you. But I think when you do that shoot or anything like that, then somewhere you get ready that such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?” Sonu told Pinkvilla.

Well, that’s great!

Meanwhile, as part of the cover interview, Ranveer had talked about his nude pictures and said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f******g naked. You can see my f******g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act, after a FIR was registered against him at Chembur police station for “hurting sentiments of women”.

On the contrary, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have written a letter to Ranveer, and have asked the actor to pose nude for a campaign in order to promote vegan consumption.

"We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal,” the letter reportedly read.