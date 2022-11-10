Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Soni Razdan Talks About ‘Giving Tips’ To New Mom Alia Bhatt, Calls Her Grand Daughter ‘Kudrat Ka Daan’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 in Mumbai.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 4:09 pm

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who became parents to a baby girl on November 6, are back to their Mumbai home with their newborn daughter. The actress was finally discharged from Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. 

Now Alia's mother Soni Razdan, who attended the special screening of the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ in Mumbai on Wednesday, finally spoke about her granddaughter for the first time, whom she called 'kudrat ka daan hai (a blessing from nature)'. 

When the journalists and paps at the screening asked Soni about giving any tips to Alia, the veteran actress quipped, "Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai (yes, I give her many tips). Ek ma hoon mein, tips kaise nahi doongi, bohut sari tips dee hain (I am a mother, how will not give Alia tips, I have shared many tips)." She said, "Of course, she (Alia) is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will." 

Further sharing details and her happiness about Alia's daughter, "Aap keh sakte hain yeh ek daan hai, blessing hain, kudrat ka daan hai (you can call it a blessing from nature). We're just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, the mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well). And of course, we are very, very happy." 

Soon after Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Alia took to Instagram to share a post, which read as, "And in the best news of our lives - Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!" 

Alia was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Sunday morning with Ranbir, and they were joined by their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, among other family members. Sanjay Dutt and Ayan Mukerji, among others, too visited Ranbir and Alia at the hospital.

