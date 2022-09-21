Sonali Bendre Adds Spice To Her Healing Process: 'You Gotta Start Somewhere'

Actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for it. She is now cancer-free and has been very bold and calm as a person and has shown tremendous grit and willpower during her recovery phase. Now, years later, Sonali is still healing but is optimistic about becoming fit and fine.

In a recent post on Instagram, she again inspires by working out rigorously. She captioned her video with these words. "And… my healing process continues! Taking fresh steps to build my fitness levels… strengthen my core and improve mobility. The surgery and scar tissue sometimes make it tough but i’m pushing beyond the soreness and pain. I even picked a Monday to start… spice things up a bit!!! Early days, but you gotta start somewhere!!"

Sonali, who is married to Goldie Behl and has a 15-year-old son whose name is Ranveer Behl, in the past spoke about fighting the disease. She told India Today that, “I think we have to just adapt. We are in the age where information is available at our fingertips. I would just say that I didn't want any negativity or speculation about it.

"Also because my son was twelve at that point of time, kids today would be getting the messages from the internet. I didn't want something negative to reach to him. What was happening was strange and scary enough, I didn't want to add to that. I didn't want my family members getting some strange WhatsApp messages and being frightened about it. So the idea was to put out what is happening by yourself so that there is no speculation around it.”

The actor was recently seen as Amina Quershi in 'The Broken News'.