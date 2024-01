Actress Sonal Panwar, who plays the character of Mallika in the sitcom ’Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared her fashion mantra: she prioritises comfort over style.

“I like to dress casually and comfortably, like my character Mallika in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. My type of clothing is high-waisted jeans paired with a crop top. That is because I am a sneaker girl, which best describes me,” said the actress known for her role in ‘Piya Albela’.